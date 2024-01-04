CTET Admit Card 2024 Releasing Soon: Hall Ticket & Exam City Slip at ctet.nic.in

CTET Admit Card Release Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) admit card and city information slip anytime soon on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Once released, candidates can download and check the hall ticket by following the below mentioned steps.

CTET Exam 2024 is scheduled to take place on 21 January. The exam will be held in two shifts – morning and afternoon. The morning shift will begin at 9:30 am and conclude at 12 pm. The afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Once the admit card is released, candidates must immediately download it via the direct link. After downloading the hall tickets, important information like name, photo, signature, roll number and other personal details must be verified to avoid any issue during the exam.