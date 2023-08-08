WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023 Result Released; Check wbjeeb.nic.in for Link

WBJEE Round 2 seat allotment 2023 result is released today on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has successfully ended Round 1 seat allotment. All candidates should note that the WBJEE Round 2 seat allotment result was officially declared on Tuesday, 8 August. The ones who are waiting for the result must keep a close eye on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE Round 2 seat allotment 2023 is being conducted for all interested candidates by the examination board on their site.
Concerned candidates should check the details mentioned on the WBJEE Round 2 seat allotment result now as the link is activated on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. You can go through the important dates and details about the WBJEE Round 2 seat allotment 2023 online. It is important to stay updated if you are taking part in the process.
Shortlisted candidates have to complete the payment to book their seats and report to the allotted institutions as per schedule. It is important to complete the document verification steps on time so everyone should be alert and go through the seat allotment result carefully.
Now, the WBJEE Round 2 seat allotment 2023 result is declared, shortlisted candidates have to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 5000. They must download the seat allotment letter from the official website and save a copy for future use.
No candidate will be allowed to report to the institute without the correct documents so one should know the important details mentioned on the site.
Let's take a look at the process all candidates should follow to download the WBJEE Round 2 seat allotment result 2023 online:
Browse through the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
On the homepage, tap on the active link that states WBJEE 2023 Round 2 seat allotment result.
A new page will open on your device where you have to provide your login credentials and click on submit.
Your Round 2 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.
Check the details and tap on download.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)