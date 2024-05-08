WB HS Result 2024: WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Results Declared; 90 Percent Pass

WB HS Result 2024: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially declared the WB HS 12th Result 2024 for all concerned candidates. You can download the West Bengal HS Class 12 results from the official website of the council - wbchse.wb.gov.in. Concerned candidates are requested to download the scorecards and check their scores carefully. Around 90 percent students have passed in the exam this year. The official link is activated now for everybody.

Earlier, the WBCHSE officials announced that the WB HS 12th Result 2024 will be declared on 8 May at 1 pm. Now, the West Bengal HS Class 12 results link is finally activated on wbchse.wb.gov.in. You must enter your registered credentials carefully to check the scores and other details mentioned in the result. Review all the details properly.