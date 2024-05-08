Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Kerala Board 10th Result To Be Declared Today at 3 pm

Kerala SSLC Result 2024 Today on 8 May 2024.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is all set to declare the SSLC or 10th class result today on Wednesday, 8 May 2024 at 3 pm. Once announced, students can check their Kerala SSLC Class 10 results on the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. The scorecards can be downloaded by using the personal login details like registration number, date of birth, and more.
This year, Kerala SSLC exam was conducted by the concerned officials from 4 March to 25 March 2024. Approximately, 1,43,557 students had registered for the Kerala Board SSLC exams. The evaluation of marks was completed in just 14 days in 70 camps, said Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty.
Kerala SSLC class 10th result will be announced today in a press conference. Candidates will be able to know important details like pass percentage, district-wise percentage, number of successful candidates, and more.
The Kerala SSLC class 10 result will be declared today on Wednesday, 8 May 2024 at 3 pm.
Candidates can check the Kerala SSLC class 10 result on the following websites.
keralaresults.nic.in
pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
prd.kerala.gov.in
sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
results.kite.kerala.gov.in
examresults.kerala.gov.in
Follow below steps to check the Kerala SSLC class 10 result.
Visit any of the official websites mentioned above.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for Kerala SSLC Results 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for further use.
