NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result Today; Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result will be released on 28 September.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially declared the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment on Tuesday, 27 September. As per the latest details available, the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result is set to be released on Wednesday, 28 September. Candidates can check the list on the official website, once released officially by the MCC. The website that the candidates should visit to check the final seat allotment result is mcc.nic.in.
The NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result is expected to be declared shortly on 28 September. Interested candidates who want to take a look at the final list are requested to keep a close eye on the website – mcc.nic.in. All the latest details regarding the seat allotment result will be available on the aforementioned website.
It is important to note that the candidates can raise objections against the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment till 11 am on Wednesday, 28 September.
The official counselling schedule released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) states that the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result will be released on Wednesday, 28 September.
It is important to note that after the final seat allotment result is officially released, candidates will be able to download their allotment letter from the official MCC website.
Here are the simple steps that candidates should follow to check the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result:
Go to the official website – mcc.nic.in
Click on the link that states PG Medical Counselling on the home page
A new page will open on your screen
Tap on the link that states Final Result for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1
Look for your name and roll number in the PDF
Download the PDF from the website to take a better look at the list
Save the list for future reference