UP BEd JEE 2022: Admit Card Out; Here's How To Download It From mjpru.ac.in

The Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP B.Ed JEE) admit card has been released on Saturday, 25 June 2022, and is available on the official website of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU).

Candidates who are going to appear for the UP B.Ed JEE exam 2022 can download their UP B.Ed JEE admit cards from the official website of MJPRU (mjpru.ac.in).

The UP JEE B.Ed 2022 admit card can be downloaded by only those candidates who have successfully registered themselves during the submission of UP B.Ed JEE 2022 application forms.

The UP B.Ed JEE exam 2022 will be conducted by MJPR University. Successful candidates will be eligible to pursue their B.Ed courses from different universities of the state.