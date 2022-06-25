UP BEd JEE 2022: Admit Card Out; Here's How To Download It From mjpru.ac.in
UP B.Ed JEE admit card 2022 has been released on 25 June 2022 on the official website – mjpru.ac.in.
The Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP B.Ed JEE) admit card has been released on Saturday, 25 June 2022, and is available on the official website of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU).
Candidates who are going to appear for the UP B.Ed JEE exam 2022 can download their UP B.Ed JEE admit cards from the official website of MJPRU (mjpru.ac.in).
The UP JEE B.Ed 2022 admit card can be downloaded by only those candidates who have successfully registered themselves during the submission of UP B.Ed JEE 2022 application forms.
The UP B.Ed JEE exam 2022 will be conducted by MJPR University. Successful candidates will be eligible to pursue their B.Ed courses from different universities of the state.
UP B.Ed JEE: Examination Date
As per the notification available on the official website of MJPRU, the UP B.Ed JEE exam will be held on 6 July 2022. The UP B.Ed JEE exam 2022 will be conducted in an offline mode. Candidates should keep their UP B.Ed JEE admit card with them on the day of the examination. Without UP B.Ed JEE hall ticket, candidates will not be allowed to appear in the examination.
UP B.Ed JEE Result Date
The UP B.Ed JEE Result 2022 is likely to be declared on 5 August 2022. The official notification regarding the result of UP B.Ed JEE exam 2022 will be separately uploaded on the official website of MJPRU.
The UP B.Ed admit card 2022 can be downloaded through online mode only. No other mode (email, post) will be available for candidates to get their admit cards.
UP B.Ed JEE Admit Card 2022: How To Download
Candidates can easily download their UP B.Ed JEE hall ticket by following these steps:
Go to the official website of MJPRU (mjpru.ac.in).
Search for the link 'Download UP B.Ed JEE Admit Card 2022' on the homepage.
Click on the 'Download UP B.Ed JEE Admit Card 2022' link and you will be taken to the 'Candidate Login' page.
You will be asked to give your user ID and password.
Enter your user ID and password that you had created during the submission of UP B.Ed JEE application form. Verify the captcha and hit the 'Login' button.
Your admit card will be displayed on your screen. Check the details carefully to make sure there is no mistake.
Save and download your UP B.Ed JEE Admit Card 2022.
You should also take a printout of your UP B.Ed JEE Admit Card for future reference.
