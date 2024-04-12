AP Inter Result 2024: Manabadi Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result Declared, How To Check

AP Inter Results 2024 Manabadi for 1st and 2nd year exams are released on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
AP Inter Results 2024 Manabadi: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has officially announced the AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2024 today, Friday, 12 April. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were patiently waiting to check and download the AP Inter Results 2024 Manabadi on Friday. One should note that the 1st and 2nd year scorecards link is activated on the official website - bieap.apcfss.in. Concerned candidates must stay alert and check the latest announcements.
According to the latest official details announced by the BIEAP, the AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2024 were released on Friday at 11 am. The AP Inter Results 2024 Manabadi link is activated on the website - bieap.apcfss.in for all those who want to check their scores. Interested candidates are advised to download the results on time.
You can check and download your respective AP Inter 1st, 2nd year Manabadi results after entering the login details. Keep them ready before downloading the scorecards to avoid any delay in checking the marks.
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the AP Inter 1st year exams 2024 were held from 1 March to 19 April, for all registered candidates. The AP Inter 2nd year examinations were held from 2 March to 20 April.
Approximately 10 lakh students registered for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year examinations this year.
The BIEAP Secretary has announced the overall pass percentage, total number of boys and girls who passed the exam, best and worst performing districts, and other details during the press conference.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2024 Manabadi:
Browse through the official website - bieap.apcfss.in.
Go to the "Results" tab on the homepage.
Key in your registration number, roll number, and date of birth.
Your AP Inter Manabadi result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the scores and verify the personal details carefully.
Download the AP Inter results from the website.
