CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Class 10, 12 Board Exams From This Date: Check Details

CBSE Date sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has released an official notification regarding the CBSE Board Exams 2023-24 session on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

According to the notice, the CBSE will conduct board examinations of classes X and XII from 15 February onwards. The exams will be held for a period of almost 55 days and will be concluded on 10 April 2024.

Candidates must note down that the full examination schedule of CBSE 10, 12 classes has not been released by the concerned officials yet. The CBSE date sheet 2024 is still awaited, only the start and end date of examination has been revealed in the notice.

All the organisations holding are requested to fix the dates of their examinations keeping in view the schedule of CBSE board exams, reads the official notification.