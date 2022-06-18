ADVERTISEMENT

UP Board 12th Result 2022 Declared: Check UPMSP Inter Result on upresults.nic.in

UP Board Class 12th result will declared at 04 pm on Saturday.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
i

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) board Class 12th result 2022 was declared on Saturday, 18 June 2022, by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The result was declared online at 04 pm on the official website of UPMSP.

Therefore, students who appeared for UP board 12th exams 2022 are required to visit upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in, to check their class 12 marks.
UP Board also declared class 10th results on Saturday. High schools students of UP board can check it online on the above mentioned websites.

UP Board Result 2022: How to Check UPMSP Class 12th Result?

  • Visit the official website of UPMSP: upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in

  • Click on 'UP Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2022 Results' link on the homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your roll number and other required details

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Your UP Board class 12th result will appear on the screen

  • Check you marks and save the result

  • Download it for future reference

Around 24.11 lakh candidates registered to appear for this year's UP Board Class 12th exams, reported Indian Express. The board conducted the exams between 24 March and 13 April 2022.

Marksheets of UP board class 12th exams will be available to candidates after the declaration of the result. All students are advised to contact their respective schools for further details about the same.

Check this space regularly for further updates about UP Board class 12th and other results.

