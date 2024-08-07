UP Police Constable Re-Exam 2024 Admit Cards To Be Declared Soon; Latest Details

UP Police Constable Re-exam 2024 Admit Cards: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is planning to hold the UP Constable Civil Police Direct Recruitment Examination 2023 on 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 August 2024. Before the examination, the board will release the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 on their official website. One should note that one can download their respective admit cards from the website - uppbpb.gov.in. It is important to check the details mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the exam.

According to the latest official details, no student will be allowed to appear for the exam without the UP Police Constable Re-exam 2024 Admit Cards. You must download it only from the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. The admit card will mention the exam date, time, and other important details. You should go through the latest announcements by the officials to avoid any confusion.