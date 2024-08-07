UP Police Constable Re-Exam 2024 Admit Cards To Be Declared Soon; Latest Details

advertisement
UP Police Constable Re-exam 2024 Admit Cards: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is planning to hold the UP Constable Civil Police Direct Recruitment Examination 2023 on 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 August 2024. Before the examination, the board will release the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 on their official website. One should note that one can download their respective admit cards from the website - uppbpb.gov.in. It is important to check the details mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the exam.
According to the latest official details, no student will be allowed to appear for the exam without the UP Police Constable Re-exam 2024 Admit Cards. You must download it only from the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. The admit card will mention the exam date, time, and other important details. You should go through the latest announcements by the officials to avoid any confusion.
The UP Police Constable Civil Police Direct Recruitment Examination 2023 is scheduled to be held in two shifts each day. Approximately, 5 lakh candidates are expected to appear in each shift.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill approximately 0,244 vacancies for the position of Constable in the Civil Police. Around, 24,102 positions are reserved for the unreserved category, 6,024 for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 16,264 for the Other Backward Class (OBC), 12,650 for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 1,204 for Scheduled Tribes (ST).
You can check all these details on the official website. One should carry a copy of the admit card on the exam days to avoid any problems.
Let's take a look at the easy steps you should follow to download the UP Police Constable Re-exam 2024 Admit Cards online:
Go to the official website - uppbpb.gov.in.
Click the active link "UPPRPB UP Police Constable Admit Card" on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials such as application number and date of birth.
Your UP Police Constable Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Check the details and download the admit card from the website.
Save a printout for future reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)