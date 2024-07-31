NEET PG 2024 Exam City Allotment List To Be Declared Today; How To Check Details

advertisement
NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to release the NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment today, Wednesday, 31 July. The information was previously scheduled to be released on 29 July 2024. Concerned candidates can download the NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment list from the official website - natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. It is important to note that candidates will receive the exam city allotment details via their registered email IDs. One should stay alert to know all the latest updates regarding the upcoming exam.
The NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment list is expected to be announced soon on the website - natboard.edu.in. Keep your registered details handy before downloading the exam city allotment list. Concerned candidates who registered for the exam must know the date, time, and city details carefully.
The NEET PG 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on 11 August. Admit cards will only be released to candidates on 8 August 2024. The exam city slip is only to inform the candidates where their test centres will be located.
Originally, the NEET PG 2024 exam was scheduled to be held on 23 June, but the date was postponed to August by the Health Ministry. The Health Ministry shared a list of 185 test cities among the candidates and asked them to fill out the names of four cities of their preference.
If the number of test centres available in a particular state/UT is less than four, then the candidate will be asked to choose from the test cities in the nearby states or UTs.
The candidates will be given the admit card with the choice of test centre filled out. NBEMS said that those who did not provide any choice of test centres would be allocated a test centre anywhere in the country.
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment list online:
Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.
Click on the NEET PG 2024 link and enter the required details.
Tap on the NEET PG 2024 exam city slip tab.
Check the exam city details and download the slip.
Print the slip for your reference.
