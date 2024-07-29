ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024: June Exam Scorecards Today; Check Latest Updates

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release the results of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation 2024 exam today, 29 July. The students who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of icai.nic.in to check the CA Foundation 2024 result. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting to check their scores. The scorecards are expected to be declared today, Monday. One should go through the details carefully.
Concerned candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the website to download the ICAI CA Foundation result 2024 on time. It is important to note that the exact time of the scorecard is not known yet. All the latest important details will be available on the official website - icai.nic.in. According to the details mentioned in the notification, the CA Foundation result might be declared in the evening.
ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2024: Latest Details
According to the information shared by ICAI, the Chartered Accountancy Foundation 2024 exam was held on 20, 22, 24, and 26 June, for all registered candidates. The students were given a total of four papers to solve.
While the first two papers were held from 2 pm to 5 pm, the remaining two papers were held from 2 pm to 4 pm. All candidates had to follow the exam timings.
It is expected that the result of the CA Foundation 2024 exam will be declared on Monday. The candidates can visit the official website to check and download their respective scorecards. To access the result, the student needs to enter his/her registration number along with his/her roll number.
All the important announcements are available on the website so that it is easier for candidates to check them. The link will be declared soon.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the ICAI CA Foundation result 2024 online:
Visit the official website - icai.nic.in.
Tap on the active link on the homepage that states "ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024".
Enter the correct roll number and registration number in the given space.
Verify the details and tap on submit.
The CA Foundation result will appear on a new page and you can check the scores.
Click on the download option and save a copy of the result for future use.
