CGBSE Supply Admit Card 2024 Out For Class 10th & 12th; Steps To Download

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has issued the CGBSE Supply Admit Card 2024 for Class 10th and 12th. The admit card is essential for the students who are appearing for the supplementary examination of Class 10 and Class 12. It is available on the official website of CGBSE.

It is important to note that the Chhattisgarh Class 10 supplementary examination will be held from 24 July to 8 August 2024, and the Class 12 examination will be held from 23 July to 12 August 2024. The official dates of the exams can change due to the rising number of candidates. The students are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.