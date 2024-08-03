UGC NET Admit Card 2024: Steps to Download June Re-exam Hall Ticket

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the UGC NET 2024 re-exam soon, however, the exact date and time has not yet been confirmed yet. Once issued, candidates can download and check the hall tickets online on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The admit card will contain the details of the examination center, exam date, time, and other essential information.

It is pertinent to note that the UGC NET 2024 re-exam is scheduled to be held online in computer-based mode (CBT) from 21 August to 4 September. The exam was initially conducted via offline mode on 18 June 2024, but it was later cancelled by the Education Ministry. Ahead of the UGC NET 2024 re-exam admit cards, the concerned officials will release the exam city slips, which will mention the name of the place in which the candidates' exam centres will be located.