UP Madarsa Board Result 2023 Declared: Check madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in; Details

UP Madarsa Board Result 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 are declared on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Council has officially announced the Classes 10th and 12th results online. Students who registered for the examination and appeared for it on the mentioned dates can download the UP Madarsa Board Result 2023 now. It is important to note that the UP Madarsa 10th, 12th results are available on the website - madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in. Candidates are requested to download their respective Madarsa Board results as soon as possible from the site and check the scores.
The UP Madarsa Board Result 2023 is declared today Thursday, 27 July, on the official site - madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in. Students of Classes 10 and 12 who appeared for the UP Madarsa Board exams were patiently waiting for the results to release. Now, the result downloading link is finally active so the concerned candidates can check their marks whenever they want.
The exam-conducting council declared the Classes 10 and 12 Madarsa Board results on the official site so that it is easier for concerned candidates to download them. You must keep your login credentials ready while downloading your scorecards online.
As per the latest official details available online, around 1.09 lakh candidates who appeared for the UP Madarsa Board Exam 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 have qualified for it.
Candidates are requested to check their personal details along with the marks mentioned on the board result. They should see if there are any printing mistakes in the personal details.
Here are the steps you must follow to download the UP Madarsa Board Result 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 online:
Visit the official website - madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.
Tap on the active link that states "Munshi Molvi Result" on the homepage.
Select your class and provide your exam roll number in the given space.
Submit the details and your UP Madarsa Board result will display on the screen.
Download the board result after checking your scores and details.
You can also take a printout of the UP Madarsa Board result for future use.
(Written with inputs from News18.)
