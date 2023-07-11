ADVERTISEMENT
Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed Exam 2023 Registration Starts, Check panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed Exam 2023 Registration: The last date to register for the exam is 30 July 2023.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed Exam 2023 Registration Starts, Check panjiyakpredeled.in
The Office of the Coordinator, Pre D El Ed and Register, Education Department have officially begun the online registration process for the Rajasthan Pre D El Ed exam 2023 for all interested candidates. Eligible and interested candidates are requested to finish the Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed exam 2023 registration on the official website - panjiyakpredeled.in. It is important to note that the registrations have already started so one must finish the required steps soon to sit for the exam.

The Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed exam 2023 registration is taking place online only on the website - panjiyakpredeled.in. Interested candidates are requested to go through the important exam and registration dates on the website before registering for it. You can find the latest announcements on the aforementioned website so take a look at them and stay updated.

After finishing the registration process, you must stay alert. It is advisable to download a copy of the application form for future use and make sure that the details you have entered are correct.

Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed Exam 2023 Registration: Details

As per the latest details, the Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed exam 2023 registration last date is 30 July. Candidates are requested to fill out the application form on or before the mentioned date.

It is important to note that the entrance exam is being conducted for admission to D El Ed (general) and D El Ed Sanskrit courses. The ones who are interested to take admission in these courses can apply for the exam by the last date.

Candidates not more than 28 years as on 1 July 2023, can register for the Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed exam.

It is important to note that there is no age limit for widows, divorcees and abandon women.

The exam fee for one paper is Rs 450 and for both papers is Rs 500, as per official details.

Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed Exam 2023 Registration: Steps to Apply

Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to complete the Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed exam 2023 registration process online:

  • Visit the website - panjiyakpredeled.in.

  • Tap on the apply/login option available on the homepage.

  • Register yourself and enter the details to open the form page.

  • Fill out the personal details and upload the mentioned documents.

  • Pay the exam fee.

  • Click on submit.

  • Download the application form to your device for future use.

(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)

Topics:  Rajasthan   Rajasthan Pre DEIEd 

