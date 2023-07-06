UP Board 10th, 12th Scrutiny Results 2023 Today: How to Download; Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is getting ready to release the scrutiny results of Class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 today, Thursday, 6 July. All concerned candidates should note that the UP board 10th, 12th scrutiny results 2023 will be announced on the official website of UPMSP - upmsp.edu.in. Candidates who submitted their board exam results for scrutiny are requested to stay alert so they can check their final scores, once released. Everyone should remain updated today.

As per the latest details, the UP board 10th, 12th scrutiny results 2023 will be available soon on the official website for students. You have to go to the website - upmsp.edu.in to check and download the scorecards. It is important to note that the UPMSP official announced the result date earlier for all interested candidates waiting for it.