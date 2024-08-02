UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2024 Declared: How to Download; Details

advertisement
UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2024 for all interested candidates. UP Board high school and intermediate compartment exams were held on 20 July 2024. All registered candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date were patiently waiting to check their scores. One should note that the UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment results can be downloaded from the official website - results.upmsp.edu.in.
Candidates should keep their login credentials ready to download the UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2024 on time. You can check the official website - results.upmsp.edu.in for all the updates. Make sure to read the latest official announcements about the scorecards.
According to the information provided by the UP Board, the pass rate of students in class 10th improvements is 100 percent. For the class 12th compartment examination, the pass rate is 90.97 percent.
It is pertinent to note that the exams were held in two shifts, one from 8 am to 11:15 am and the other from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
As per the latest official details, the examination was held at 93 centres across the state. Approximately 20,729 candidates registered for the High School examination. Out of this, 16,059 were boys and 4670 were girls.
To know more about the pass percentage and the number of students who appeared for the exam, you can check the announcements on the website.
Here are the easy steps you should follow to download the UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2024 online:
Browse through the official website - results.upmsp.edu.in.
Open the UP Board High School Compartment/Improvement or Intermediate Improvement result link on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials carefully and tap on submit.
Your UP Board compartment result will open on a new page.
Check the scores and personal details mentioned on the scorecard carefully.
Download the result and save a hard copy for your use.
