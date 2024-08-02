UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2024 Declared: How to Download; Details

UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2024 for all interested candidates. UP Board high school and intermediate compartment exams were held on 20 July 2024. All registered candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date were patiently waiting to check their scores. One should note that the UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment results can be downloaded from the official website - results.upmsp.edu.in.

Candidates should keep their login credentials ready to download the UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2024 on time. You can check the official website - results.upmsp.edu.in for all the updates. Make sure to read the latest official announcements about the scorecards.