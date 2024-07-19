TS EAMCET Counselling Result: TS EAPCET Seat Allotment Results Today; Details

TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Result: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 today, Friday, 19 July. Those who have registered for the phase 1 counselling round can visit the official website of TS EAPCET to check the seat allotment result. According to the latest official details, the TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling seat allotment result will be declared on the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in. All concerned candidates are requested to download the seat allotment result on time.
The TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling seat allotment result for phase 1 can be downloaded only from the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in. Registered candidates are patiently waiting to download the TS EAMCET Counselling allotment result. They must check the details carefully after downloading the result. Candidates should keep their login credentials ready while downloading the seat allotment result for Phase 1.
TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Result: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Details
It is pertinent to note that the payment of tuition fees and self-reporting can be done online at the official website of TS EAMCET from 19 July to 23 July 2024. According to the information, the tuition fee can be paid through online mode via credit card, debit card, or net banking.
Candidates can take the admission number to confirm the provisionally allotted seat. The Phase 1 registration officially started on 4 July and ended on 12 July.
The phase 2 registration process for the TS EAMCET 2024 will start on 26 July. Those who have registered for the phase 1 counselling round can visit the official website of TS EAMCET to check the seat allotment result. It is to be noted that the candidates have to pay a minimum of Rs 5000/- (SC/ST) and Rs 10000/- (Others) along with a tuition fee.
If the student does not pay the tuition fee on time, then the provisional allotment of the seat will be cancelled and he/she will not be eligible for the seat.
The same thing can be said for SC/ST and SC/ST candidates. However, the candidates who report to the allotted college after the final phase will be eligible for the seat.
For more information, visit the official website of TS EAMCET. You must note down the important updates.
TS EAMCET Counselling 2024 Seat Allotment Result: How To Download
Here are the steps you should follow to download the TS EAMCET Counselling 2024 seat allotment result:
Go to the official website of the exam - tgeapcet.nic.in.
Click on the active link "TS EAMCET Counselling 2024 Seat Allotment Result" on the homepage.
Enter the login credentials such as hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.
The TS EAMCET Counselling seat allotment result will appear on the screen.
Check the Phase 1 allotment result carefully.
Download it from the website and save a copy.
