TS EAMCET Counselling Result: TS EAPCET Seat Allotment Results Today; Details

TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling Result: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the TS EAMCET 2024 seat allotment result for Phase 1 today, Friday, 19 July. Those who have registered for the phase 1 counselling round can visit the official website of TS EAPCET to check the seat allotment result. According to the latest official details, the TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling seat allotment result will be declared on the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in. All concerned candidates are requested to download the seat allotment result on time.

The TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling seat allotment result for phase 1 can be downloaded only from the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in. Registered candidates are patiently waiting to download the TS EAMCET Counselling allotment result. They must check the details carefully after downloading the result. Candidates should keep their login credentials ready while downloading the seat allotment result for Phase 1.