ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024: June Exam Scorecards Today; Check Latest Updates

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release the results of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation 2024 exam today, 29 July. The students who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website of icai.nic.in to check the CA Foundation 2024 result. Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting to check their scores. The scorecards are expected to be declared today, Monday. One should go through the details carefully.

Concerned candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the website to download the ICAI CA Foundation result 2024 on time. It is important to note that the exact time of the scorecard is not known yet. All the latest important details will be available on the official website - icai.nic.in. According to the details mentioned in the notification, the CA Foundation result might be declared in the evening.