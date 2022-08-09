UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Exam Postponed: Check nta.ac.in; Know Latest Exam Date Here

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exams have been postponed to September 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially postponed the UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exams to September 2022. The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar announced about the postponement on Monday, 8 August 2022. Candidates who have registered to appear for the UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 should take note of the new exam dates. They are requested to visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) – nta.ac.in – to go through the exam dates.
The UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exams were earlier scheduled to be held on 12 August 2022 and 14 August 2022. According to the latest information available, the exams have been postponed to 20 September 2022 and 30 September 2022. All the details are available on nta.ac.in for the candidates to take a look at the new exam dates.
Candidates who are preparing to appear for the UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 examinations should take note of the new exam dates. They must keep a close eye on the website nta.ac.in for more updates.
The UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 new exam dates are 20 September and 30 September 2022, as per the details from the NTA.
Here are the steps to download the UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exam date postponement notification online:
Go to the website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) – nta.ac.in.
Find the section that states 'Latest @NTA' on the homepage.
Click on the notification option that states UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Exam Postponement.
The exam date postponement PDF will appear on your screen.
Download the UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exam notice from the website.
Go through the details mentioned on the notice carefully.
UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Exam Date Change: Direct Link
Here is the direct link to the exam date postponement notice that the candidates can access - UGC NET 2022 Phase 2.
