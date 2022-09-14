UGC NET 2022 Exam City Slip Released: Check ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Latest Updates

The University Grants Commission, National Eligibility Test, UGC NET 2022 exam city slip is officially released on the website. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the UGC NET 2022 can check and download the UGC NET exam city slip from the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to check the exam city slip is ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It is the official site that contains all the latest details and information about the UGC NET exam.

Candidates have to log in to their accounts to download the UGC NET 2022 exam city slip from ugcnet.nta.nic.in. They must keep their login details handy while downloading the exam city slip. Everyone must note that the UGC NET exam city slip is already declared so they should download it soon from the official website and check the mentioned details.