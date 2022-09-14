UGC NET 2022 Exam City Slip Released: Check ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Latest Updates

UGC NET 2022 exam city slip is released on the website.
The University Grants Commission, National Eligibility Test, UGC NET 2022 exam city slip is officially released on the website. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the UGC NET 2022 can check and download the UGC NET exam city slip from the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to check the exam city slip is ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It is the official site that contains all the latest details and information about the UGC NET exam.
Candidates have to log in to their accounts to download the UGC NET 2022 exam city slip from ugcnet.nta.nic.in. They must keep their login details handy while downloading the exam city slip. Everyone must note that the UGC NET exam city slip is already declared so they should download it soon from the official website and check the mentioned details.
While the UGC NET 2022 exam city slip is already declared, candidates must note that the UGC NET 2022 admit card is expected to release on 16 September for the Phase 2 exam.
They are requested to keep a close eye on the official website -ugcnet.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates. It is important to note that the UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exam will be officially conducted from 20 September to 30 September 2022.
All the other details about the exam will be stated on the admit card that is scheduled to release later.
Here are the simple steps that all the candidates should follow to download the UGC NET 2022 exam city slip online:
Go to the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states the UGC NET 2022 exam city slip on the homepage of the website.
A new login page will appear on your screen.
Enter the required details in the provided space and tap on submit.
The UGC NET 2022 exam city slip will appear on your screen.
Check the exam centre and other details mentioned on the slip carefully.
Download it from the website.
Take a look at the exam city slip whenever required.
