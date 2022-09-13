CUET-UG Result 2022: Date, Time, Direct Link, Admission, and Other Details Here

NTA (National Testing Agency) is expected to declare the CUET-UG (Common University Entrance Test Under Graduate) Result 2022 anytime soon. According to an official announcement released by the UGC Chairman, the CUET-UG Result will be declared on 15 September 2022 or may be earlier. Once released, students can check results from the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Although, the CUET-UG results might be announced officially latest by 15 September, the exact date and time has not been issued by the concerned authorities yet.

The CUET-UG Provisional Answer Key 2022 has already been issued by NTA. It is likely that NTA will release the final answer key along with the result. Candidates may also expect the release of CUET-UG final and qualifying marks on or before 15 September. Therefore, it is advised that they should keep visiting the official website regularly for latest updates.