CSIR NET 2022 City Slip Released, Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the admit card for candidates appearing for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) 2022 tomorrow, 13 September 2022.

After the admit cards are out on the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in – candidates will be able to download it. As per the official schedule, the admit card will be issued on 13 September.

The CSIR-UGC NET exam will be conducted between 16-18 September in the online mode. The exam will be conducted in two shifts – morning and evening. The morning shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 3-6 pm.