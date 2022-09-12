CSIR NET 2022 City Slip Released, Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow
Candidates can download the CSIR NET admit cards at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The exam will be held from 16-18 September
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the admit card for candidates appearing for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) 2022 tomorrow, 13 September 2022.
After the admit cards are out on the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in – candidates will be able to download it. As per the official schedule, the admit card will be issued on 13 September.
The CSIR-UGC NET exam will be conducted between 16-18 September in the online mode. The exam will be conducted in two shifts – morning and evening. The morning shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 3-6 pm.
The NTA has already released the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET June 2022). The exam city slip was released on 11 September 2022. Candidates who have registered for the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam can get their exam city slip by logging into the official website.
How to Download CSIR UGC NET 2022 Admit Card?
Visit the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that reads 'Download Admit Card'.
You will have to enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and security code to log in.
Make sure you check all the credentials before clicking on the submit button.
CSIR NET 2022 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout of the same.
The Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 examination will be conducted on 16, 17 and 18 September 2022. The examination will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
