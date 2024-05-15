TS TET Hall Ticket 2024 Today: How To Download TS TET Admit Card Manabadi Here

TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: The Department of School Education Telangana will release the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test, TS TET hall ticket 2024 today, Wednesday, 15 May. All candidates who registered and are preparing for the exam are patiently waiting for the TS TET admit cards. The link will be activated on the official website - tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/. If you face any problem while downloading the Manabadi TS TET admit card, you can contact the Director, SCERT & Ex-officio Director, TET, Hyderabad.

Candidates will be notified as soon as the TS TET hall ticket 2024 link is activated on tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/. In case of any queries or problems, you can contact the officials between 10:30 am to 5 pm on all working days between 15 May to 3 June. Read all the latest details on the website and stay informed.