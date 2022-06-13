TS TET 2022 Result Date Announced: Check Answer Key Details and Other Updates

The TS TET 2022 was officially held on Sunday, 12 June 2022 as per the date mentioned on the official schedule. The answer key for TS TET 2022 is expected to be announced soon on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date are requested to keep a close eye on the website to know when the TS TET 2022 answer keys will be declared. The TS TET 2022 results date has been finalised.

As per the latest details, the TS TET 2022 Results will be officially announced on 27 June 2022. Candidates are requested to visit the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in, to download the result once released. The answer key release date and time are not confirmed yet but the candidates can be sure that it will release most likely by this week.