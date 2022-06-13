RBSE 10th Results 2022 Time: Check Direct Link for BSER Rajasthan Board Result

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE/BSER) is all set to declare the results of the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams 2022 on Monday, 13 June 2022. The results of over 10 lakh candidates who appeared for Class 10 exams this year will be announced.

Result Time: RBSE Class 10th result is scheduled to be announced at 3 pm on Monday. After the declaration of the results, students who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download the same from the official website of the RBSE. Therefore, students are advised to check rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in websites from 3 pm onwards.