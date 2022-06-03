TS TET Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana TET Admit Card Release Date, Check Website

The TS TET Admit Card 2022 release date has not been announced.
(Photo: iStock)
The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test, TS TET Hall Tickets 2022 is expected to be officially released soon for the upcoming teacher recruitment exam. According to the latest local media reports, the School Education Department of Telangana is most likely to declare TS TET Admit Card 2022 on 6 June 2022. It is to be noted that the TS TET Admit Card 2022 will be formally published on the website for the candidates to check and download online.
Candidates who have registered for the mentioned exam are requested to keep the admit cards safely as it is an important document. Once released officially by the School Education Department of Telangana, the TS TET Admit Card 2022 will be available for download on the official website - tstet.cgg.gov.in. Candidates should check all the information on the hall ticket and then download them.
Candidates should remember that the TS TET Admit Card 2022 release date is based on the local media reports. The School Education Department of Telangana will update about it via a notification on the website.
After the admit cards are officially released on the website for download, candidates will need their Application Number and Date of Birth to log in to their accounts.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process that the candidates will need to follow to download the TS TET Admit Card 2022 online once released formally:
Go to the official website of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test - tstet.cgg.gov.in.
Click on the link that states TS TET Hall Tickets available on the homepage.
Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth and other required credentials to check the admit card.
Your TS TET Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.
Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same because it is a very important document.
