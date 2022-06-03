TS TET Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana TET Admit Card Release Date, Check Website

The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test, TS TET Hall Tickets 2022 is expected to be officially released soon for the upcoming teacher recruitment exam. According to the latest local media reports, the School Education Department of Telangana is most likely to declare TS TET Admit Card 2022 on 6 June 2022. It is to be noted that the TS TET Admit Card 2022 will be formally published on the website for the candidates to check and download online.

Candidates who have registered for the mentioned exam are requested to keep the admit cards safely as it is an important document. Once released officially by the School Education Department of Telangana, the TS TET Admit Card 2022 will be available for download on the official website - tstet.cgg.gov.in. Candidates should check all the information on the hall ticket and then download them.