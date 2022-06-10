KEAM 2022 Admit Card To Release Soon on Official Website, Check Latest Details
The KEAM exam will be held on 4 July 2022.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, is all set to release the KEAM Admit Card 2022 on the website today, 10 June 2022. The candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download the admit card from the website once released officially. It is to be noted that the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, will announce the KEAM Admit Card 2022 on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in for all the registered candidates. They can check the mentioned website for details.
The registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by logging in using their correct credentials. They can also check other details and the latest updates from the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, on the website cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM Admit Card 2022 is an important document that every candidate appearing for the exam should possess.
It is important to note that the admit cards of KEAM 2022 will contain important details such as the personal details of the candidates, KEAM exam date and time, exam centre details, guidelines, and more.
KEAM 2022 Admit Card: Important Details
The KEAM 2022 Admit Card is an extremely crucial document so the candidates should download it from the website as soon as it is released for them today, on Friday, 10 June 2022.
Even though the admit card release time has not been announced yet, candidates can keep a close eye on the site for updates.
Everybody should remember that the candidates will not be allowed to appear for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance exam without the KEAM 2022 Admit Card.
The KEAM 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 4 July 2022 as per the latest details. For all the other updates, candidates should keep an eye on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.
KEAM 2022 Admit Card: Steps to Download
Registered candidates can take a look at the following steps to download Kerala KEAM Admit Card 2022 today, on 10 June 2022:
Go to the official website of the KEAM cee.kerala.gov.in.
Click on the KEAM 2022 Admit Card link on the homepage once it is activated.
Enter the required details such as Application Form Number and Password to log in.
Click on the Print Admit Card option on the page.
The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout of the KEAM Admit Card 2022 for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.