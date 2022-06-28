TS Inter Result 2022: Manabadi 1st, 2nd Year Result Declared on tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has formally declared the TS Inter Result 2022 for 1st and 2nd Year candidates on the website. Candidates can check the Manabadi Intermediate Result 2022 for 1st and 2nd Year by visiting the official website. The candidates who had appeared for the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Exam 2022 on the scheduled date and were eagerly waiting to take a look at their scores can finally go through the results.

It is to be noted that the TS Inter Result 2022 for 1st and 2nd Year have been released on two official websites for the candidates. The websites that the candidates are requested to visit to check and download the Manabadi Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Result 2022 are tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.com. The results are available on both sites.