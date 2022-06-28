TS Inter Result 2022: Manabadi 1st, 2nd Year Result Declared on tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Intermediate Result 2022 for 1st and 2nd Year is announced on the website.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has formally declared the TS Inter Result 2022 for 1st and 2nd Year candidates on the website. Candidates can check the Manabadi Intermediate Result 2022 for 1st and 2nd Year by visiting the official website. The candidates who had appeared for the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Exam 2022 on the scheduled date and were eagerly waiting to take a look at their scores can finally go through the results.
It is to be noted that the TS Inter Result 2022 for 1st and 2nd Year have been released on two official websites for the candidates. The websites that the candidates are requested to visit to check and download the Manabadi Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Result 2022 are tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.com. The results are available on both sites.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the Manabadi Intermediate Result 2022 for 1st and 2nd Year on these websites so that it is easier for the candidates to access them.
Candidates who had appeared for the exam need to secure a minimum of 35 percent to pass the TS Intermediate Exam 2022. Everyone should check the details on the Manabadi Intermediate Result 2022 for 1st and 2nd Year carefully.
Let's take a look at the steps that the candidates should follow to download the TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result 2022 online:
Visit either of the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com or results.cgg.gov.in.
Click on the activated link that states TS Intermediate Result 2022 for 1st, 2nd Year on the homepage.
Enter the required log in credentials correctly and verify them with your admit card before clicking on submit.
The Manabadi Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Download the result from the website and keep a copy with yourself for future reference.
