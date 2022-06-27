HPBOSE 10th Class Result 2022 May Be Declared by 30th June, Here's How To Check
The HPBOSE 10th Class Result 2022 will be likely declared on 30th June 2022 on the official website of HPBOSE.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce the 10th class result on 30th June 2022 on its official website hpbose.org.
The speculations about HPBOSE 10th class result 2022 being declared on 27 June 2022 were doing rounds on the internet space from quite a long time. However, no official notification regarding the same was released by the HPBOSE. It is now likely that the HPBOSE will declare the 10th class results 2022 by the last week of June, probably on 30th June 2022.
This year, the HPBOSE conducted the 10th class result in two terms. Therefore the final result of HPBOSE 10th class will be a combination of marks scored in both the terms.
The HPBOSE 10th class exam was completed on 14 April 2022 in which approximately 1.16 lakh candidates participated. Students who are expecting the HPBOSE 10th class result should daily check the official website of HPBOSE (hpbose.org) to know the exact date and stay updated for important notifications.
To pass the HPBOSE 10th class result, students should score atleast 30 % marks in each subject.
Students should note that the HPBOSE 10th class result will be available online on the official website of HPBOSE. To check the result, they should know their roll number, date of birth and other details. without these details, students will not be able to access their results.
HPBOSE 10th Class Result 2022: How To Check
To check the HPBOSE class 10th result, students should follow the below steps:
Go to the official website of HPBOSE (hpbose.org).
On the homepage, search the link for 'HPBOSE 10th Class Result 2022' under latest notifications.
Click on the 'HPBOSE 10th Class Result 2022' and you will be taken to the 'Candidate Login' page.
Submit your details like roll number, application number, date of birth, etc.
Verify the captcha and hit the 'Login' button.
Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the result.
You should also keep a hardcopy of the 'HPBOSE 10th Class Result 2022' for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.