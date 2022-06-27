TS Inter 1st, 2nd-Year Result 2022: Websites and Steps to Check Results

TS Inter Result 2022 is expected to release soon on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
Students awaiting the TS Inter Results 2022 should know that they will soon be informed about the date and time by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). The Board announced on Saturday, 25 June, that they may soon declare the dates for TS Inter results.
Initially, there were reports that TS Inter Results 2022 might be out on 25 June itseld. However, the board has not yet confirmed the TS Inter Results 2022 date and time.
After the result declaration, candidates can download their scorecard from the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.
This year, around 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022. The examination was conducted in offline mode and in two shifts. The 1st-year exams were conducted in the forenoon while the 2nd-year exams were held in the afternoon. The students need to score at least 35 per cent marks to pass in TS inter 1st year, 2nd-year exams.
Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link “TS Inter 2022 Result.”
Enter your login credentials- the application number and click on submit.
Your TS Intermediate Results 2022 for the 1st, and 2nd year will appear on the screen.
Download the TS Inter Result 2022 or the 1st and 2nd year and take a printout for future reference.