AP Inter Result 2022 Declared: Manabadi 1st, 2nd-Year Results on BIEAP Website

AP Intermediate Result 2022 for 1st and 2nd year is declared on the website.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially announced the AP Intermediate Result 2022 for 1st and 2nd years on the website. Candidates who had appeared for the AP Inter 1st or 2nd-year exams can check their scores by visiting the official site of the BIEAP. Candidates can download the AP Manabadi Inter Results 2022 by logging in to their accounts.
The official website that the candidates are requested to visit to check the AP Intermediate Result 2022 for 1st and 2nd years is bie.ap.gov.in. The candidates have been eagerly waiting for the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) to release the Manabadi Inter Results 2022 AP and finally, the mark sheets are out for all the students.
Around 5,19,319 lakh students appeared for the AP Inter 1st-year exams and approximately 4,89,539 lakh students sat for the AP Inter 2nd-year exams as per the latest details.
Keep your AP Intermediate 1st-year, 2nd-year Admit Cards handy while checking the results online as the login details are mentioned on the hall tickets.
Here are a few simple steps that all the candidates are requested to follow while downloading the Manabadi Intermediate Results 2022 AP for 1st year and 2nd year:
Go to the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) – bie.ap.gov.in. or manabadi.com.
Click on the link that states AP Intermediate Result 2022 on the homepage.
Enter your Registration Number and other required details correctly to log in.
The Manabadi Intermediate Results for 1st year and 2nd year 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result from the website and keep a hard copy with yourself for future reference.
