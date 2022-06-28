TS Inter Result 2022 Date and Time: TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Results To Be Out Today

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to declare the TS Inter Results 2022 today, 28 June 2022. Telangana Intermediate results 2022 for 1st and 2nd year will be announced at 11 am today.

Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check scorecards or TSBIE IPE marks memo on the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in after the declaration of the Telangana Intermediate Results 2022. Around 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022 this year.