TS Inter Hall Tickets 2023 Declared: Check tsbie.cgg.gov.in; Exam Details Here

Download the TS Inter hall tickets 2023 from the official website of TSBIE.
(Photo: iStock)
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has formally released the hall tickets or admit cards for the Intermediate first year and second year final exams 2023. Candidates are requested to download the TS Inter hall tickets 2023 from the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in soon. The admit card is an important document that students should carry on the TS Inter exam day. They must check the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully after downloading it from the website.
All candidates should note that the TS Inter hall tickets 2023 are declared recently on the official website. The ones who have registered for the exam were eagerly waiting for the TS Intermediate first year and second year final exams 2023 hall tickets to release. Now, they can check and download the admit cards from tsbie.cgg.gov.in whenever they want.
It is important to note that the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the hall tickets for the bridge courses exam. One should check the latest announcements on the official website to stay updated and informed.
Candidates can download the TS Inter hall tickets 2023 for the first year and second year final exams by logging in using the previous year's admit card number and date of birth.
The TS Inter 2nd year examination is set to begin on 16 March 2023 and end on 4 April.
Candidates are requested to know the exam dates and appear for the exam on time.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to check and download the TS Inter hall tickets 2023 online:
Visit the website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
Open Inter 1st year, 2nd year or bridge course admit card download link available on the homepage.
Key in your previous exam hall ticket number and date of birth in the provided box.
Tap on submit and the admit card will appear on your screen.
Download the hall ticket from the site.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)