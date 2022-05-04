TS Inter Hall Tickets 2022 Released: Download From Official Website

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, or TSBIE, released the TS inter admit cards on Tuesday, 3 May 2022. The candidates appearing for TS intermediate 1st and 2nd-year examinations can download their admit cards from the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The Telangana intermediate 1st and 2nd-year board exams will begin on 6 May 2022. The TS inter 1st-year examination will start on 6 May 2022 while the TS inter 2nd-year examinations will begin on 7 May 2022.

TS inter 1st-year exams will end on 23 May 2022 and TS inter 2nd-year exams will end on 24 May 2022.