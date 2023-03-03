TS ICET 2023 Notification To Be Out Soon: Know Exam Dates & Application Fee Here

TS ICET 2023 notification is likely to be declared soon for interested candidates.
The Kakatiya University, Hyderabad, is expected to release the TS ICET 2023 notification soon for interested candidates. The TS ICET notification for the registration process is likely to be declared soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to visit the website - icet.tsche.ac.in to know the registration dates and other important details regarding the exam. As per the details available online, the TS ICET 2023 registration is expected to start on 6 March. One must wait for the official details.
Kakatiya University has not announced any official registration dates yet. The dates will be mentioned on the TS ICET 2023 notification that is likely to be announced soon on the official website. The TS ICET 2023 registration will take place online on the website - icet.tsche.ac.in for all interested candidates preparing to appear for the exam.
Interested applicants are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for all the latest details and announcements regarding the TS ICET exam. The university will state everything on the official website so that it is easier for the candidates to access.
According to the official details announced by the exam conducting body, Kakatiya University, Hyderabad, the TS ICET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 26 May to 27 May.
As per the details mentioned on the schedule, the answer key for the same is expected to be declared by 5 June and applicants can raise objections against it.
Let's take a look at the steps that you must follow to complete the TS ICET 2023 registration online:
Visit the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in.
Click on the TS ICET registration form link on the homepage.
Click on the option that states New Registration.
Enter all the details asked in the registration form carefully.
Upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents.
Pay the application fee and verify the entered details.
Click on submit after completing the steps.
Download the TS ICET registration form for your reference.
