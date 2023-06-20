TS ICET 2023 Result Not Today: Check icet.tsche.ac.in for Latest Results Updates

The TS ICET 2023 result will not be announced on Tuesday, 20 June 2023.
The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test result (TS ICET result) 2023 will not release today, Tuesday, 20 June. Earlier, the Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) was supposed to release the TS ICET result 2023 on 20 June. However, now it is confirmed that the result will not be announced today so concerned candidates should take note of it. They can check the website - icet.tsche.ac.in for the latest updates.
As per the latest details, the TS ICET result 2023 and final answer key date will be announced later. The exam-conducting body will release the result notification on the website - icet.tsche.ac.in for candidates to know the result details. One must keep checking the website for all the latest updates and stay informed. Candidates should download their scorecards on time.
It is important to note that along with the TS ICET results, the exam-conducting body will also declare the final answer key for candidates to calculate their scores. All these important documents will be available on the official website only.
The TS ICET 2023 will help candidates to enrol for the regular postgraduate programs in Business Administration (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) courses. Candidates can apply to all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges.
Candidates who appeared for the exam are patiently waiting to see if they have qualified for the common entrance test. One can check their scores as soon as the result link is activated on the website.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the TS ICET 2023 result online:
Go to the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in.
Tap on the option that says TS ICET result 2023 on the homepage.
The result login page will open and you have to enter your details carefully.
Your TS ICET result page will open once you enter your details.
Check your marks and download the result.
Save a hard copy of the result for your future.
