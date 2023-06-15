SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2023 Notification Releasing Soon: Important Dates Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) was expected to release the SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam notification 2023 on 14 June according to the schedule. However, the commission has not issued the notification yet and it is likely to be out soon. Once released, candidates can download and check the notification PDF on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for SSC MTS (Multi Tasking) non-technical Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023 must follow the below mentioned steps.

According to the SSC Examination Calendar 2023, the online application process was anticipated to start from 14 June and the last date of submitting the applications is 14 July 2023. The SSC MTS and Havaldar Tier-1 examination may be held in October 2023. The exact time and date has not been issued by the concerned officials yet.