SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2023 Notification Releasing Soon: Important Dates Here

SSC MTS and Havaldar Exam Notification will be releasing soon. Details here.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) was expected to release the SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam notification 2023 on 14 June according to the schedule. However, the commission has not issued the notification yet and it is likely to be out soon. Once released, candidates can download and check the notification PDF on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for SSC MTS (Multi Tasking) non-technical Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023 must follow the below mentioned steps.
According to the SSC Examination Calendar 2023, the online application process was anticipated to start from 14 June and the last date of submitting the applications is 14 July 2023. The SSC MTS and Havaldar Tier-1 examination may be held in October 2023. The exact time and date has not been issued by the concerned officials yet.
Follow the below steps once the SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam is released.
Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the direct registration link, if you are applying for the first time.
Now go to the direct link for SSC Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2023.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
An application form will show up.
Enter all the details carefully.
Upload necessary documents.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the application form.
You will receive a confirmation email on your registered mail ID.
Download, save, and print a copy of the application form for future reference.
