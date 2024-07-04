TS EAMCET Counselling 2024 Starts Today: How to Register; Check Important Dates

TS EAMCET Counselling 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will officially start the online counselling process for the TS EAMCET 2024 (TG EAPCET) today, Thursday, 4 July. Candidates who want to be admitted to BE/BTech/Pharmacy courses must apply online on the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in. All interested and eligible candidates must complete the TS EAMCET Counselling 2024 application process soon. One should go through the details mentioned online and stay updated with the latest announcements.

