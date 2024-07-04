TS EAMCET Counselling 2024 Starts Today: How to Register; Check Important Dates

advertisement
TS EAMCET Counselling 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will officially start the online counselling process for the TS EAMCET 2024 (TG EAPCET) today, Thursday, 4 July. Candidates who want to be admitted to BE/BTech/Pharmacy courses must apply online on the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in. All interested and eligible candidates must complete the TS EAMCET Counselling 2024 application process soon. One should go through the details mentioned online and stay updated with the latest announcements.
The TS EAMCET 2024 (TG EAPCET) counselling dates are mentioned on the official site. You must complete the TS EAMCET Counselling 2024 application process at tgeapcet.nic.in on time to get selected for the courses. Keep an eye on the latest announcements by the TSCHE and stay informed. All the important details about the counselling process are available online for candidates.
Keep all your required documents and application fees ready while applying for the TS EAMCET Counselling process online. Avoid any delay while filling out the form and verify before submitting it.
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the online filing of basic information, payment of fee, slot booking, and certificate verification date and time confirmation will be held from 4 July to 12 July.
You can freeze your options on 15 July. Make sure to remember the date and complete the process on time. The provisional allotment result will be declared on or before 19 July.
Selected candidates must pay the tuition fee and complete the self-reporting process through the official website from 19 July to 23 July. These are some of the important TS EAMCET Counselling 2024 dates that one should know.
Let's take a look at the simple steps you must follow to complete the TS EAMCET Counselling 2024 registration online:
Go to the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in.
Click on the option that states "TS EAMCET Counselling 2024 Registration" on the homepage.
Key in the credentials and register yourself.
Fill out the form carefully and upload the documents.
Fill in your choice of colleges and courses.
Pay the fee and click on submit.
Download a copy of the form for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined