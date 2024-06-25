ICAI CA Result 2024 Date: When Will CA Inter, Final May Exam Results be Declared

ICAI CA Result 2024 Date and Time.
(Photo: iStock)
ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2024 Date and Time: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon declare the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations on the official website at icai.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the ICAI CA Inter and Final May Exam 2024 can download and check their scores by using their personal login details like registration number and roll number. Although, there is no information about the exact result date of ICAI CA Inter and Final May Exam 2024, it is expected that the results may be announced in the first week of July.
The ICAI CA Inter examinations were conducted on 3, 5 and 9 May 2024 for Group 1 candidates; and 11, 15, and 17 May 2024 for Group 2 candidates. The ICAI CA final exam for group 1 candidates was held on 2, 4, and 8 May 2024, and the group 2 examination was conducted on 10, 14, and 16 May 2024. The International Taxation -Assessment Test was held14 and 16 May 2024.
According to an official of ICAI, the result of ICAI CA Inter, Final exam 2024 may be declared on 5 July 2024. 'CA Inter and Final Result may come in July 1st week itself . We have council meeting on 2nd and 3rd July so possibly 5th July may be the date for Result,' CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Once released, the ICAI CA Inter, Final May Exam Result 2024 will be available on the following websites.
icai.nic.in
icai.org
Follow below steps to check the ICAI CA Inter, Final May Exam Result 2024.
Visit the official website at icai.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct links for CA Inter or CA Final May Exam Result 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2024 for May exam will be displayed.
Check your scores carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Check this space regularly for the latest updates on ICAI CA Inter, Final Results 2024.
