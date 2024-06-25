ICAI CA Result 2024 Date: When Will CA Inter, Final May Exam Results be Declared

ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2024 Date and Time: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon declare the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations on the official website at icai.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the ICAI CA Inter and Final May Exam 2024 can download and check their scores by using their personal login details like registration number and roll number. Although, there is no information about the exact result date of ICAI CA Inter and Final May Exam 2024, it is expected that the results may be announced in the first week of July.

The ICAI CA Inter examinations were conducted on 3, 5 and 9 May 2024 for Group 1 candidates; and 11, 15, and 17 May 2024 for Group 2 candidates. The ICAI CA final exam for group 1 candidates was held on 2, 4, and 8 May 2024, and the group 2 examination was conducted on 10, 14, and 16 May 2024. The International Taxation -Assessment Test was held14 and 16 May 2024.