NEET PG 2024 Date: Revised Exam Date To Be Announced Soon; NEET PG Details Here

NEET PG 2024 Date: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate or NEET PG 2024 revised exam date soon for concerned candidates. One should note that the NBE will announce the NEET PG revised date on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Concerned candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the website and track the latest announcements by the officials regarding the exam.

The NEET PG 2024 revised exam date is expected to be announced soon. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to take place on 23 June, and it was postponed as a precautionary measure. Concerned students do not know the exact revised date yet. One should keep checking the website - natboard.edu.in for the latest updates and stay informed with the announcements.