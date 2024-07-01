CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Release Date: How to Download the Provisional Answer Key

CUET UG 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the CUET UG Answer Key 2024 anytime soon on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. Earlier, the provisional answer key and result was anticipated to be issued on Sunday, 30 June 2024, however, due to some unknown reasons it has been deferred. In addition to the CUET UG Result 2024, question papers and response sheets are also awaited.
If reports are to be believed, the concerned officials will release the CUET UG provisional answer key and result 2024 in the first week of July but there is no official confirmation yet regarding the same. This year, CUET UG exam 2024 was conducted in a hybrid mode (CBT and pen & paper) on 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29 May 2024.
CUET UG Answer Key 2024 Release Date
The CUET UG answer key may be released in the first week of July. However, the exact release date and time is still awaited. The answer key will be provisional and candidates would be allowed to raise objections against it, incase they found any discrepancies.
CUET UG Result 2024 Date
If reports are to be believed, CUET UG result may be declared soon. The exact date will be confirmed by the officials.
Steps to Download CUET UG 2024 Answer Key
Go to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for CUET UG 2024 answer key/question paper/response sheets.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details like application number and date of birth.
Hit the submit option.
Your CUET UG answer key will show up.
Check the answer key carefully to make sure there are no errors.
Raise a concern or challenge the key in case you find any discrepancy.
Download, save, and print a copy for further reference.
