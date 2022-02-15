GATE 2022 Response Sheet To Be Released Today: Check Steps To Download
The GATE 2022 response sheet will be released on 15 February 2022 on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
The response sheets for GATE 2022 are likely to be released on 15 February 2022 by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.
Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in, and download their response sheets.
Candidates must note that they will require their official login credentials in order to access the Gate Online Application Portal (GOAPS), and consequently, fill the GATE 2022 response sheets.
Please refer to the step-by-step procedure mentioned below now to download the GATE 2022 response sheet.
GATE 2022 Response Sheet: How to Download
Visit the official website of GATE, gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Navigate to the link that reads “Responses of candidates are available” present on the homepage.
Enter your official login credentials such as enrolment ID/email ID and GOAPS password, in order to log in.
Check the responses recorded during the GATE 2022 exam.
Download the response sheet and take a printout if needed.
Candidates must note that the GATE 2022 preliminary answer key shall be released by IIT Kharagpur on 21 February 2022.
Once the answer sheets are released, candidates can use both the GATE 2022 preliminary answer key as well as the response sheets to make an estimate of their performance in the GATE 2022 exam.
Additionally, candidates must note they will be given a chance to raise objections on the preliminary answer key from 22 February 2022 to 25 February 2022.
Only once this process is completed, IIT Kharagpur will release the final answer keys.
The final exam result for GATE 2022 will be released later by IIT Kharagpur on 17 March 2022.
Consequently, candidates will be able to download the GATE 2022 scorecards from 21 March 2022.
For more information on GATE 2022, please visit gate.iitkgp.ac.in, and stay tuned to The Quint.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.