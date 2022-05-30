ADVERTISEMENT

TS EAMCET Application Correction Window 2022 Opens: Last Date to Edit Forms

Last date to edit TS EAMCET 2022s application form is 06 June 2022.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
TS EAMCET Application Correction Window 2022 Opens: Last Date to Edit Forms
i

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on Monday, 30 May, opened the online correction window for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test-2022 (TS EAMCET) 2022. Last date to edit TS EAMCET 2022 application form is 6 June.

Therefore, candidates who have already submitted their TS EAMCET application form can make corrections (if required) in their forms on the official website of TS EAMCET: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Also Read

TS EAMCET, ECET 2022 Exam Dates Released: Check the Dates on TSCHE Website

TS EAMCET, ECET 2022 Exam Dates Released: Check the Dates on TSCHE Website

Follow these steps to make correction in TS EAMCET application forms.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Edit TS EAMCET 2022 Application Form?

  • Visit the official website of TS EAMCET: eamcet.tsche.ac.in

  • Click on 'Correction of Online Application Data (Already Filled by Candidate)' under Online Application section on homepage

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your registration number, payment reference ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number, mobile number and date of birth

  • Sign In

  • Your TS EAMCET 2022 application form will appear on the screen

  • Make the required changes in your application form and save it

  • Submit the form

Also Read

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: Release Date, Time, How to Download, Check the Website

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card: Release Date, Time, How to Download, Check the Website

Admit cards/hall tickets for TS EAMCET will be available for download from 25 June to 11 July 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022: Exam Date & Time

  • Agriculture & Medical (AM): 14 July (9am to 12 noon, 03 pm to 06 pm) & 15 July (9am to 12 noon)

  • Engineering (E): 18 & 19 July (9am to 12 noon, 03 pm to 06 pm), and 20 July (9am to 12 noon)

Check this space regularly for further updates TS EAMCET and other exams.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×