JEE Main Session 2 (July 2022): Answer Key Released by NTA, How To Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 (July 2022) on 3 August 2022. The answer key is now available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, and students can check their scores by using their login credentials like application number and date of birth/password.

The JEE Session 2 (July) Examination 2022 was conducted from 25 July to 30 July 2022 in CBT mode. Approximately, 6,29,778 candidates appeared in the exam, which was held across different cities in the country and outside.

Candidates should note that the JEE Session 2 Answer Key (July) 2022 is provisional and students can challenge or object to it if they are not satisfied with the answers. However, they have to pay a processing fee of Rs 200 against each question challenged. The fee will be non-refundable and can be paid online via debit card, credit card, or Paytm.