TNDGE NMMS Results 2024 To Be out Today at 4 PM; Check dge.tn.gov.in for Details

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination is gearing up to declare the result of the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) 2024 today, Wednesday, 28 February. According to the latest official details, the TNDGE NMMS Results 2024 will be announced at 4 PM on Wednesday. Concerned candidates must stay alert and download the result from the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. You will be notified as soon as the officials activate the link at the scheduled time.

