TS ICET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Website

TS ICET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Go to tsicet.nic.in to download the provisional result.
Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Published:

TS ICET Counselling 2022 Round 1 seat allotment result is released on the website.

(Photo: iStock)

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) formally declared the TS ICET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on Tuesday, 18 October. Candidates can check the tentative seat allotment list on the official website. It is important to note that the provisional allotment list has been released on the website for all the candidates to check and download. The website that one should visit to check the TS ICET 2022 Provisional Allotment Result is tsicet.nic.in.

Candidates are requested to go through all the details on the website carefully. They can check and download the TS ICET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result from the website anytime they want. All the latest updates from the TSCHE are available on tsicet.nic.in.

Candidates who have been selected in the provisional allotment result list must pay their tuition fees and complete the online reporting process. They must go through all the latest details on the website to avoid any problems later.

TS ICET Counselling 2022: Provisional Allotment Result Details

According to the official schedule, the online reporting and tuition fee payment process will be conducted from 18 October to 21 October for all the selected candidates.

Candidates are requested to go through the TS ICET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result list carefully to see if their names are present. They must complete all the processes on time.

As per the schedule, starting from 23 October, applicants who were not selected in the first phase of the Telangana ICET Counselling procedure can register for the second phase.

To know more, one has to keep a close eye on the website – tsicet.nic.in. Candidates will get all the information via the website.

TS ICET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Download

Let's take a look at the steps to check the TS ICET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result online:

  • Visit the website – tsicet.nic.in.

  • Click on the link that states Seat allotment result 2022 on the homepage.

  • Enter your login details such as User ID and Password to view the provisional allotment result.

  • Provide your hall ticket number, date of birth, etc, as required.

  • A new window showing the seat allotment order will appear on your screen.

  • Download the TS ICET seat allotment result from the website.

  • Take a proper look at the list for details.

