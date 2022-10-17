JoSAA 2022 Counselling Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Declared on josaa.nic.in

The Joint Academic Allocation Authority, JoSAA, officially declared the Round 6 Seat Allotment Result on Sunday, 16 October for the candidates. The result has been formally declared by the authority on the scheduled date for all the interested candidates. It is important to note that all those candidates who had registered themselves for the final round of seat allocation for IITs can download the JoSAA 2022 Counselling Round 6 Seat Allotment Result from the official website - josaa.nic.in.

