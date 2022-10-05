NEET UG 2022: Full Counselling Schedule Released - Direct Link Here
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here's the full schedule for Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up, and Stray Vacancy.
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the NEET-UG Counselling Schedule 2022 on the official website, mcc.nic.in.
Candidates who have successfully qualified the exam and applied for the NEET-UG Counselling 2022 can check the full schedule given later in the post.
According to an official notification available on the website, round 1 counselling will be held for AIQ (All India Quota) seats from 11 to 20 October 2022. The counselling process for candidates falling under State Quota (85%) seats will be conducted from 17 to 28 October 2022.
Below is the full counselling schedule for NEET-UG 2022.
NEET UG 2022: Full Counselling Schedule 2022
First Round of Counselling for AIQ: Tuesday, 11 October to Thursday, 20 October 2022.
First Round of Counselling for Deemed+ Central Institutes: Monday, 10 October to Thursday, 20 October 2022.
First Round of State Counselling: Monday, 17 October to Friday, 28 October 2022.
Last Date of Joining for First Round: AIQ (28 October), Deemed + Central Institutes (28 October), and State Counselling (4 November).
Second Round of Counselling for AIQ: Wednesday, 2 November to Thursday, 10 November 2022.
Second Round of Counselling for Deemed+ Central Institutes: Wednesday, 2 November to Sunday, 20 November 2022.
Second Round of of State Counselling: Monday, 7 November to Friday, 18 November 2022.
Last Date of Joining for Second Round: AIQ (18 November), Deemed + Central Institutes (18 November), and State Counselling (21 November).
NEET-UG Counselling will be held in 4 rounds - Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round. The entire schedule for all these rounds are available on the official website.
NEET-UG Schedule 2022 for AIQ/Deemed & Central/AIIMS/JIPMER/States: Steps To Check
Candidates who want to check the NEET-UG full schedule 2022 for MBBS, B.Ds, and B.Sc. Nursing seats must follow the following steps.
Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in.
On the homepage search the NEET-UG 2022 direct counselling schedule link.
Click on the NEET-UG Medical Counselling 2022 direct link.
The entire schedule will be displayed on your computer screen.
Check the schedule carefully.
You can also check the full counselling schedule by following the direct link [mcc.nic.in/WebinfoUG/File/ViewFile?FileId=4644&LangId=P].
